Syria adopts personal dress choice, grants autonomy to religious sites

Shafaq News/ Syria’s Ministry of Awqaf (Religious Endowments and Islamic Affairs) said on Tuesday that individuals are free to choose their attire as long as it aligns with public decorum, while also announcing the appointment of new administrations to oversee religious shrines across the country.

"The new leadership has granted independent administration to religious sites belonging to other sects to ensure better care and management," Ministry Spokesperson Ahmad Al-Hallaq told Shafaq News.

Regarding public dress codes, Al-Hallaq emphasized, "We respect individual freedoms as long as they do not violate public taste."

The remarks come amid growing calls for expanded civil liberties in Syria following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.

Last Friday, 65 Syrian intellectuals, artists, and human rights activists signed a petition on social media urging the protection of freedoms in the country’s new era, including the election of a constitutional body.

“The era of tyranny is over, and Syrians will not accept a repetition of past suffering,” the signatories stated.

The petition further demanded the release of fundamental civil liberties, including the right to assembly, protest, expression, and belief, along with political freedoms such as the establishment of parties, newspapers, platforms, and forums.

“The transitional phase must lead to the political system for which the Syrian people revolted under the banner of freedom and dignity, and for which hundreds of thousands sacrificed their lives,” the petitioners said.

Notably, under both Bashar Al-Assad and his father, Hafez al-Assad, there was no official enforcement of dress codes on women.