Summit unites GCC and ASEAN leaders in Riyadh

Shafaq News / Leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened in the Saudi capital today, marking the first-ever summit of its kind.

The meeting witnessed full attendance from ASEAN leaders, signifying a significant step towards fostering cooperation and understanding between the two regions.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, member countries of the GCC and ASEAN share common interests, notably their strategic geographic positions, economic advancements, international investment partnerships, cultural development, and the mutual pursuit of global peace and stability. The historic gathering underlines the growing importance of collaboration and dialogue in an increasingly interconnected world.

The roots of collaboration between the GCC and ASEAN trace back to March 1986 when the GCC Ministerial Council, during its eighteenth session, approved initial contacts with ASEAN. Subsequently, the Council endorsed engaging in economic dialogues and exploring avenues to enhance cooperation between the regions.

On Thursday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held official talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Additionally, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam, President José Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste, and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam arrived for the summit.

Furthermore, Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, along with their accompanying delegations, joined the gathering