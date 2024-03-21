Suicide bombing in Kandahar 20, Taliban blames ISIS

Shafaq News/ A suicide bombing rocked the Afghan city of Kandahar on Thursday, resulting in three confirmed deaths, according to Taliban authorities who attributed the attack to ISIS.

While the provincial information department initially reported three fatalities and 12 injuries, sources informed AFP that the death toll had risen to 20 individuals.

The explosion, occurring at approximately 8:00 am (0330 GMT), targeted a gathering of individuals outside the New Kabul Bank branch in central Kandahar, located in the southern province.

Inamullah Samangani, the director of information and culture for Kandahar province, explained that the bank was bustling with people collecting their salaries when the explosion occurred. He emphasized that the victims were civilians.

Following the blast, Taliban authorities cordoned off the area around the bank, restricting journalists from approaching the scene. However, an AFP correspondent observed ambulances transporting what appeared to be unconscious or deceased individuals from the site.

Firefighters and security personnel worked to clear the area, which was strewn with blood, torn clothes, and discarded shoes.

Although the frequency of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has significantly decreased since the Taliban's takeover in August 2021, various armed groups, including the regional faction of ISIS, continue to pose a threat.

While multiple explosions have been reported across Afghanistan since the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan on March 11, Taliban officials have confirmed few of these incidents.