Source: Syria’s new cabinet to reflect sectarian diversity

Shafaq News/ Syria is nearing the announcement of its new cabinet, which will feature candidates from diverse components, a Syrian government source revealed on Friday.

The changes will affect 22 ministers, with only one or two possibly remaining unchanged, the source told Shafaq News. “The adjustments will be fair to all Syrian components, with ministries held by representatives from various sects, including Kurds, Christians, and Druze,” he added.

A ministry will also be allocated to a woman, and some ministries will be merged into agencies. Additionally, a decision has reportedly been made to establish the Supreme Fatwa Council in Syria, replacing a ministry.

In February, transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa reaffirmed his firm rejection of sectarian quotas. He emphasized that the primary goal is to manage Syria on institutional and legal foundations that ensure the unity of the state and prevent any practices that could lead to division or disintegration.