Serious concern over the deteriorating security conditions at Al Hol camp: UN

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-22T06:48:34+0000

Shafaq News/ two UN officials expressed their serious concern over the deteriorating security conditions at Al Hol camp, in north-east Syria. In a joint statement, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, and the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi, have expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating security conditions at Al Hol camp, in the north-east. “Between 1 and 16 January, we received reports of the murders of 12 Syrian and Iraqi camp residents, including one woman Iraqi refugee. Another person was critically injured in a violent attack. These disturbing events indicate an increasingly untenable security environment at Al Hol.” The statement said. The two UN officials also stressed the "urgent need for durable solutions to be found for every person living in the camp". "The recent rise in violence... jeopardizes the ability for the UN and humanitarian partners to continue to safely deliver critical humanitarian assistance," the UN statement added. Held by Kurdish forces, Al-Hol camp -- Syria's biggest -- holds almost 62,000 people, of whom more than 80 percent are women and children, including Syrians, Iraqis and thousands from as far afield as Europe and Asia. The foreigners are families of “jihadists” from ISIS group, which seized swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014. The Iraqi and Syrian residents of the camp largely fled subsequent fighting between ISIS and Kurdish forces.

