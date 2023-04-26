Saudi Arabia conducts largest evacuation of foreign nationals from Sudan

Shafaq News/ The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it evacuated 13 Saudi citizens and 1,674 nationals of other countries from Sudan via a ship to the city of Jeddah.

This is considered the largest rescue operation of its kind conducted by the Kingdom. The ministry has stated that it will provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure from their country.

The total number of people that the Kingdom has worked to evacuate from Sudan since the start of operations is about 2,148, including 114 Saudi citizens and 2,034 people of 62 nationalities.

The foreign nationals evacuated by Saudi Arabia were accompanied by Saudi nationals from countries such as Oman, Syria, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Mauritania, Yemen, the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Ireland, France, Netherlands, Armenia, Hungary, Sweden, Turkey, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Djibouti, Cape Verde, Congo, Madagascar, Ivory Coast, Somalia, South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Croatia, Nicaragua, Liberia, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, the Philippines, Afghanistan, India, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Chad, Bangladesh, Niger, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Many countries rush to repatriate their citizens from Sudan in a move against the 72-hours truce.

Sporadic clashes on Wednesday continued between the Sudanese army military headed by chief Abdel Fattah Burhan and a paramilitary force (RSF) led by commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalobut the intensity of fighting had dwindled on the second day of a three-day truce.

So far, both sides have ignored calls for negotiations to end the crisis and have seemed determined to crush each other.

At least 459 people, including civilians and fighters, have been killed and over 4,000 wounded since fighting began, the U.N. health agency said, citing Sudan’s Health Ministry.