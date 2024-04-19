Russian-made Iranian air defense systems fail to intercept Israeli strikes

Shafaq News / An American source reported on Friday that Russian-made Iranian air defense systems failed to intercept Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian territory.

According to Fox News, the source stated, "The inefficiency of Russian-made air defense systems in repelling Israeli strikes against Iran has been demonstrated."

"The targets of Israeli strikes in Iran on Friday included a military base in Isfahan Province."

"It appears the Israelis hit what they intended to hit," the source clarified, noting that "the targets in the operation included Iranian air defense systems used to protect its nuclear facilities."

The Israeli military reportedly utilized "missiles and drones to execute the attack on Iran," the source stated.

Iran possesses several units of the S-300 missile system, a long-range Russian-made air defense system produced by the Almaz-Antey corporation.

The S-300 system has various versions, all developed from the S-300P, originally designed for Russian air defense forces to deter aircraft and cruise missiles. Later versions were developed to deter ballistic missiles.

Israel launched an attack on Iran early Friday, reportedly in response to a previous Iranian attack with dozens of drones and missiles the previous Saturday. Explosions were heard at a base belonging to the Iranian army, northwest of Isfahan, on the morning of Friday, April 19, according to Iran International channel.

The mutual attack between Tehran and Israel followed an airstrike believed to be Israeli on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus on April 1, resulting in the deaths of Revolutionary Guard officials.