Russia says its ready for talks with Ukraine

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-25T15:18:50+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kremlin says Russia is ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send the delegation in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s offer to discuss a non-aligned status for Ukraine. That indicates Zelenskyy would be willing to negotiate dropping his country’s bid to join NATO, as Russia has demanded. Before the invasion, the West had rejected the demand. Putin claimed the refusal to discuss keeping Ukraine out of NATO prompted him to order a military action in Ukraine to “demilitarize” it. Source: The Associated Press

