Russia's Lavrov warns U.S. rocket supplies could widen Ukraine conflict

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-01T15:18:50+0000
Shafaq News/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the supply of U.S. advanced rocket launchers to Ukraine raised the risks of a "third country" being dragged into the conflict.

Lavrov was responding to a question at a news conference in Saudi Arabia about U.S. plans to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets.

Lavrov met Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh on Tuesday and both men praised the level of cooperation inside OPEC+, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The comments were issued amid Western media reports that some members of OPEC+, an alliance of OPEC members and their allies, were considering removing Russia from the group.

"They noted the stabilising effect that the tight cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia has on world markets for hydrocarbons in this strategically important sector," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia outside of business hours.

Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and is expected to meet with other foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Saudi state media reported.

