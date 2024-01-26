Russia's Envoy: Iraq Informs us of U.S. readiness to withdraw troops

Shafaq News / Russia's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, revealed that Iraq had informed Russia of the United States' readiness to withdraw its forces from the country.

In an interview with Novosti, Lavrentiev emphasized that while the decision has been made, the duration and process of the withdrawal remain uncertain.

He stated that the Iraqi side confirmed its capability to maintain order independently throughout the country without external military support.

Lavrentiev speculated that the withdrawal could transpire rapidly, similar to the Afghanistan pullout, or extend over a more extended period, potentially involving the deployment of private security forces instead of military units.

Earlier statements from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Secretary of Defense indicated that the two countries would commence working group meetings of the U.S.-Iraq Higher Military Commission in the coming days. This process, committed to in August, is part of a planned effort unrelated to recent tensions with Iranian-backed groups. Expert working groups will assess the threat from ISIS, operational requirements, environmental considerations, and the capabilities of Iraqi security forces.