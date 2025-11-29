Russia launches massive strike killing two in Kyiv

Shafaq News – Kyiv

Two people were killed and 24 others wounded after Russia launched a “large-scale” overnight attack on Ukraine, striking residential districts, the national power grid, and other critical infrastructure, a Ukrainian official said on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha wrote on X that Moscow fired “dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles and over 500 drones” across several regions, accusing Russia of continuing pursuing “its war plan of two points: to kill and destroy.”

A difficult night in Ukraine, particularly in Kyiv. Russia shot dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles and over 500 drones at ordinary homes, the energy grid, and critical infrastructure. At least 2 people were killed and two dozen injured, including a child.While everyone is… pic.twitter.com/c2TR4uhJJU — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) November 29, 2025

The escalation comes as Washington advances a new proposal to end the conflict. According to RBC-Ukraine, US officials recently presented a 28-point plan, with delegations reportedly reaching consensus on most elements. Some provisions have been reserved for a future meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though no date has been set. Trump said on Tuesday that the framework had been reduced from 28 points to 22.

US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff told The Wall Street Journal that the plan, if adopted, could help prevent future conflicts and eventually reshape relations among the United States, Russia, and Ukraine. He said the roadmap envisions a scenario in which the three countries might one day maintain stable trade ties.