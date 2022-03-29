Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia Deploys Wagner Group to Eastern Ukraine, UK says

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-29T05:59:20+0000
Russia Deploys Wagner Group to Eastern Ukraine, UK says

Shafaq News/ British military intelligence said that the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, was deployed to eastern Ukraine on Monday.

“They are expected to deploy more than 1,000 mercenaries, including senior leaders of the organization, to undertake combat operations,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously appealed to foreign fighters and organizations like Wagner to join his cause in Ukraine.

Last week, the British government sanctioned the Wagner Group, along with dozens of other influential Russian groups and leaders, in an attempt to target the power centers closest to Putin and his global ambitions. The mercenary network – and the plausible deniability it employs as a private company – has become synonymous with Russia’s more nefarious operations abroad.

related

Russia responds in writing to US ahead of Blinken-Lavrov call on Ukraine crisis

Date: 2022-02-01 06:45:12
Russia responds in writing to US ahead of Blinken-Lavrov call on Ukraine crisis

Russia says parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close

Date: 2022-03-16 11:01:08
Russia says parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close

Iran's supreme leader criticizes U.S. over Ukraine crisis

Date: 2022-03-01 09:55:51
Iran's supreme leader criticizes U.S. over Ukraine crisis

Biden meets refugees, call Putin a ‘butcher’; Kremlin says remark further hurts ties

Date: 2022-03-26 19:39:03
Biden meets refugees, call Putin a ‘butcher’; Kremlin says remark further hurts ties

US veterans heading to Ukraine to join the country's fight against Russia

Date: 2022-03-06 06:23:56
US veterans heading to Ukraine to join the country's fight against Russia

Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

Date: 2022-02-24 05:33:35
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack, Blinken says

Date: 2022-03-17 19:26:15
Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack, Blinken says

Seven Russian Generals Killed In Ukraine War So Far, Say Western Officials

Date: 2022-03-27 06:22:28
Seven Russian Generals Killed In Ukraine War So Far, Say Western Officials