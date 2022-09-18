Rocket attack hits a US military base near one of Syria's largest oilfields 

Shafaq News/ A compound run by US troops near one of Syria's largest oilfields in al-Hasakah governorate has been struck by a violent rocket attack, local media reported on Sunday.

Russia's Sputnik quoted a local source saying that a battery of rockets hit "critical sites" in the US base near al-Omar oilfield.

"Smoke plumes and flames were seen rising from inside the field. Ambulances and fire engines rushed into the field, while the American forces flew their war and reconnaissance crafts over al-Omar field and the surrounding area," the source told Sputnik.

It was not immediately clear who waged the attack and whether there were any casualties, according to the source.