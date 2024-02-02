Pakistan's army kills 24 militants in Balochistan

Shafaq News/ The Pakistani army had killed more than 24 separatists within three days in Balochistan province, a statement issued by the military said Friday.

The security situation in the province has deteriorated as militants unleash violence, while the country is scheduled to hold elections a week later.

The military statement also noted that four law enforcement personnel and two civilians died.

Baluchi Liberation Army, the largest separatist group in Baluchistan, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

With 40,855,387 sq km, Balochistan stretches to become the largest province of Pakistan, but the smallest in population. The region has consistently faced an insurgency for seeking independent statehood for the mineral-rich region.

It is a coast side province bordering Afghanistan on the north and Iran on the west and has a shoreline on the Arabian Sea.