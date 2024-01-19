Pakistan keen to work on 'all issues' with Iran

Shafaq News/ Pakistan has expressed its willingness to work with Iran on "all issues" in a call between their foreign ministers.

It comes after both countries exchanged drone and missile strikes on militant bases on each other's territory. Iran said Thursday's strikes killed nine people in a border village on its territory, including four children. Pakistan said an Iranian attack on Tuesday killed two children.

There has been no immediate comment from Iran on the talks.

On Friday, Pakistan said a telephone conversation was held between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"Foreign Minister Jilani expressed Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation," the statement said.

"They also agreed to de-escalate the situation. The return of ambassadors of the two countries to their respective capitals was also discussed."

Iran demonstrates missile capabilities with regional strikes

The reciprocal attacks came as tensions in the Middle East are high with several overlapping crises.

Israel is fighting the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and exchanging fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria are targeting US forces, and the US and UK have struck the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, who have been attacking shipping.

On Thursday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said its strikes around the Iranian city of Saravan had come in light of "credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities".

The ministry added it "fully respects" Iran's "sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Pakistan's army said the "precision strikes" were conducted with drones, rockets and long-range missiles and targeted the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front.

Both groups are part of a decades-long struggle for greater autonomy in Balochistan, a remote region in south-western Pakistan.