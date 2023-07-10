North Korea Denounces US Plan to Deploy Nuclear Submarine, Threatens Shooting Down of Spy Planes

Shafaq News/ North Korea strongly criticized the United States plans to deploy a nuclear submarine near the Korean peninsula, warning of shooting down any US spy plane that violated its airspace.
The North Korean Defense Ministry spokesman accused the US of escalating espionage activities, citing provocative sorties by US spy planes over eight consecutive days and multiple violations of its airspace over the East Sea.
The statement, quoted by the official KCNA news agency, emphasized the potential occurrence of a "shocking incident" like the shooting down of a US Air Force reconnaissance plane.
Pyongyang warned the US would face consequences for its persistent aerial espionage efforts.
Moreover, North Korea condemned the planned deployment of US strategic nuclear assets in the region as "the most blatant nuclear blackmail" and a grave threat to regional and global security.
The statement expressed concerns that the situation on the Korean Peninsula was edging closer to a nuclear conflict due to what it deemed as provocative military activities by the US.
Earlier this year, North Korea conducted several missile launches, including testing its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, and failed to put a military spy satellite into orbit.
In response, South Korean President Yun Sok-yol announced increased defense cooperation with the US, organizing joint military exercises involving advanced stealth aircraft and strategic assets.
President Yun is set to attend a NATO summit in Lithuania, aiming to bolster cooperation with NATO members in addressing North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, as announced by his office.