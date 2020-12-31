New Zealand celebrates 2021 with massive firework display

Shafaq News/ Countries across the world have started ringing in the New Year with fireworks and celebrations.

Samoa and Tonga welcomed 2021 at 10am GMT with a firework display over the capital city of Apia.

New Zealand also welcomed the New Year with fireworks in the city of Auckland.

Crowds were permitted to gather across New Zealand after it eliminated coronavirus with a strict and early lockdown plan.

While London usually marks one of the biggest firework displays in the world, this year the banks of the River Thames will fall eerily quiet as millions across England are now in Tier 4 restrictions.

Parts of the United States, including New York and Washington DC are among the last to enter the New Year according to UK time and others will be seen in 2021 in the early hours of Friday morning