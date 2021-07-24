New Covid-19 variant detected in UK - with 16 cases confirmed so far

Shafaq News/ A new coronavirus variant is under investigation in the UK - with 16 cases confirmed so far.

Experts at PHE are urgently carrying out an analysis of the new variant.

They said there is no evidence to suggest the strain makes the vaccines any less effective.

Most of the cases have been linked to overseas travel and there is currently no evidence of community transmission in the UK, PHE added.

PHE is carrying out laboratory testing to better understand the impact of mutations on the behaviour of the virus.

PHE also published data today showing that cases of the Delta variant have risen by 33,716 since last week to a total of 286,765.

The variant now accounts for 99 per cent of all cases in the UK.

Further data published today shows that between June 21 and July 19, 1,788 people were admitted to hospital after testing positive for the Delta variant.

Of these, 54.3 per cent were unvaccinated and 29.6 per cent had received both doses of the vaccine.

Public Health England said in a statement: "Sixteen confirmed cases of B.1.621 have been identified across the country to date, and the majority have been linked to overseas travel.

"There is currently no evidence of community transmission in the UK.

"There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective.

"PHE is carrying out laboratory testing to better understand the impact of mutations on the behaviour of the virus."

It comes as the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have increased in all regions of England except the North East and North West, where the trend is "uncertain", the ONS said.

North East England had the highest proportion of people of any region likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week to July 17 - around one in 45.

North West England had the second-highest estimate at about one in 55.

Eastern England had the lowest estimate at about one in 110.

PHE has further stressed today for Brits to continue to get their vaccine.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency said: "This most recent hospitalisation data shows once again just how crucial vaccination is in protecting us from severe illness and death.

"Two doses of vaccine are far more effective against COVID-19 than a single dose, so please make sure that you come forward to get your second dose as soon as you are invited.

"As we emerge from restrictions and vaccine coverage continues to rise, it is important to remember that while the protection provided by vaccination is excellent, it is not total. It is still as important as ever that we continue to exercise caution."

