New Coronavirus strain may escape PCR and spread undetected, Finnish lab says

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-21T06:11:37+0000
Shafaq News/ Researchers in southern Finland have discovered a new, "unique" variant of the coronavirus, local media Finnish reported.

The variant, Fin-796H, showed similar mutations from variants discovered in the UK and South Africa but also its own characteristics.

Taru Meri, a researcher of Helsinki-based Vita Laboratories, said, "the variant was found in a patient last week, so it is unclear how easily the virus can spread or if it's resistant to available vaccines."

Meri said it is unlikely the variant emerged in Finland as the country has a low infection rate of COVID-19.

The researchers of Vita Laboratories also said it is worth noting that the new variant could escape detection in a PCR test (Polymerase Chain Reaction test), which identifies specific genetic sequences in the virus.

"The tests' inability to recognize it, meaning those mutations have occurred in the section on which the PCR test is based, is the most important information about this variant at the moment," Meri said.

Ilkka Julkunen, Professor of Virology at the University of Turku, stated that the emergence of the variant was not a major concern.

"I would not be hugely worried yet, because we do not have clear information that this new strain would be more easily transmitted or that it would affect the immune protection brought about by already having had the virus or having received a vaccination," he said.

It is noteworthy that viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented globally during this pandemic.

