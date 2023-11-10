Musk comments on Israel-Hamas war

Shafaq News / In a YouTube podcast interview, Elon Musk has finally spoken about the Israel-Hamas war. He came out in support of Gaza and said if you kill children in Gaza then you have made at least a few Hamas members who would die to kill Israelis. Last month, Musk also extended support to Gaza by making Starlink satellite connectivity available during an internet shutdown.
“How do you hope the current war in Israel and Gaza comes to an end? What path do you see that can minimise human suffering in the long term in that part of the world?” Podcaster Lex Fridman asked Elon Musk in a YouTube interview video. Musk responded by saying that there is no easy answer but if you create more Hamas members than you kill you've not succeeded. It's safe to say that if you kill somebody's child in Gaza, you've made at least a few Hamas members.
“The goal of Hamas was to provoke a reaction from Israel,” said Musk. “They wanted to commit the worst atrocities that they could in order to provoke the most aggressive response possible from Israel,” he added.