Mossad Chief meets with Qatari PM to discuss new prisoner exchange deal

Shafaq News/ CNN reported that the talks between the Mossad Chief, David Barnea, and the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, regarding the resumption of talks regarding a new prisoner exchange deal were positive - citing officials familiar with the negotiations.

The meeting comes after a trip that David Barnea was supposed to take to Doha, was canceled a few days ago.

The source mentioned that the recent meeting was planned before the Israeli army killed three “Israeli captives” held in Gaza last Friday. However, the incident hastened the talks.

Hebrew website Walla reported that Mossad chief David Barnea met on Friday evening with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Norway, and they discussed reactivating talks for the release of hostages.

Sources familiar with the matter in Washington reported that this is just an initial start for the talks.

The previous deal derailed two weeks ago after Hamas refused to release the remaining women it holds, blaming the Israel for the collapse. Hamas stated that the women proposed for release by Tel Aviv were soldiers.

There are still 130 captives held by Hamas in Gaza, after more than 100 were released as part of a truce deal that lasted for seven days.