Mild earthquake strikes northwest Syria

Shafaq News / An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale struck Idlib city, on Thursday.

The National Center for Seismology in Syria reported that seismic stations recorded the tremor at 5:32 AM, located 77 kilometers northwest of Idlib city. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or damages.

It's worth noting that both Syria and Turkey experienced two major earthquakes on February 6th last year, measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale. These powerful tremors resulted in the tragic loss of nearly 50,000 lives, according to the latest official statistics.