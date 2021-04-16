Report

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-16T06:29:09+0000
Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ COVID-19 is affecting so far more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which shows the latest update of countries and territories classification, the global coronavirus cases rose to more than 138 million cases (138,858,768 cases) and the death toll reached 2,984,626.

The United States still rank the first with 31,495,164 cases, and 565,283 deaths, meanwhile Brazil is in the second place with 13,746,681 cases and 365,444 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Mexico (2,295,435 cases), India (14,074,564 cases), France (5,248,853 cases), UK (4,396,096 cases), Italy (3,826,156 cases), Russia (4,622,464 cases), , Germany (3,110,252 cases) and Spain (3,396,685 cases).

