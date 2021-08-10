Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq news/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 204 million cases. (204,158,038.)

4,316,453 deaths and 183,352,006 recoveries were recorded according to Worldometers.

The United States still rank the first 36,780,480 cases, and 633,799 deaths, meanwhile India is in the second place with 31,998,158 cases and 428,715 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil, Russia, France and UK.

As for the Arab World, Iraq ranks the first (21st worldwide) with 1,722,328 cases and 19,270 Deaths, followed by Jordan (37th worldwide) with 778,093 cases and 10,135 deaths.

UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco are also among the most infected Arab countries.