Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Date: 2021-03-24T05:58:18+0000
Shafaq news/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University which shows the latest update of countries and territories classification showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 124 million cases. (124,143,841) and 2,733,380 deaths 

The United States still rank the first 29,920,378 cases, and 543,793 deaths, meanwhile Brazil is in the second place with 2,203,041 cases and 199,048 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Mexico, India, UK, Italy, Russia, France, Germany and Spain.

