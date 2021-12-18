Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-18T05:40:14+0000

Shafaq News / So far, COVID-19 is affecting over 215 countries and territories worldwide. Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 273 million cases. (273,979,061.) 5,361,054 deaths and 245,877,418 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers. The US ranks on the top with 51,610,281 cases and 826,719 deaths, while India is in second place with 34,733,194 cases and 477,158 deaths. Brazil, the UK, Russia, Turkey, France, Iran, Germany, and Iran are the most infected countries. In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (25th in the world) with 2,090,026 cases and 24,017 deaths, followed by Jordan (41st in the world) with 1,031,549 cases and 12,151 deaths. The UAE, Lebanon, Morocco, and Tunisia, are also the most affected Arab countries. Reuters estimates that COVID-19 infections are still rising in 64 countries. So far, at least 203 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus and have administered at least 8,579,493,000 doses of the vaccine. Gibraltar leads the world and has administered enough vaccine doses for 157% of its population, assuming every person needs two doses. Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 13 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 12 days and has reported more than 83,525,000 since the pandemic began.

related

Coronavirus: WHO head calls herd immunity approach 'immoral'

Date: 2020-10-13 05:52:29

Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Date: 2021-09-22 06:51:19

China claims coronavirus may have started in AUSTRALIA and travelled to Wuhan's wet market

Date: 2020-12-07 09:17:55

Coronavirus cases are falling around the world

Date: 2021-02-05 05:53:13

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39 million, death toll at 1.1 million

Date: 2020-10-16 08:16:29

Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Date: 2021-10-05 06:12:44

Coronavirus could be under control by “end of next summer”, BioNTech co-founder says

Date: 2020-12-14 15:56:22

Coronavirus’ prevention measures are affecting children’ mental health

Date: 2021-02-08 11:33:31