Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq News / So far, COVID-19 is affecting over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 272 million cases. (272,488,030.)

5,345,736 deaths and 244,869,171 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers.

The US ranks on the top with 51,290,979 cases and 823,390 deaths, while India is in second place with 34,718,669 cases and 476,478 deaths.

Brazil, the UK, Russia, Turkey, France, Iran, Germany, and Iran are the most infected countries.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (25th in the world) with 2,089,259 cases and 24,017 deaths, followed by Morocco (45rd in the world) with 951,984 cases and 14,798 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, UAE, Tunisia, and Jordan are also the most affected Arab countries.

Reuters estimates that COVID-19 infections are still rising in 65 countries.

So far, at least 202 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus and have administered at least 8,502,336,000 doses of the vaccine.

Gibraltar leads the world and has administered enough vaccine doses for 154% of its population, assuming every person needs two doses.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 12 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 12 days and has reported more than 83,351,000 since the pandemic began. Reuters Tracker shows.