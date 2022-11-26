Khamenei: Iran's policy was a success in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said that his country's policy was a success in three Middle Eastern countries, Iraq included.

Speaking before a crowd of the Basij forces, Khamenei said, "the Americans, prior to waging an aggression against Iran, opted to paralyze neighboring states that are the Islamic Republic's strategic depth."

"The Americans themselves uncovered this plot in 2006," they said, "we should overthrow six states; Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, and Somalia, before attacking Iran."

Stating that Iran did not get involved in northern Africa, the Supreme leader said that his country's policy "succeeded in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. It led to America's defeat in these countries."