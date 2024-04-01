Kataib Hezbollah equips 'Jordanian Fighters' as part of resistance effort

Shafaq News/ Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq announced on Monday that it had equipped "Jordanian fighters" with weapons, anti-tank launchers, and tactical missiles.

According to Abu Ali Al-Askari, the security official of Kataib Hezbollah, in a statement on his Telegram channel, "The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has readied its arsenal to supply our brothers from the fighters of the Islamic resistance in Jordan with the necessary equipment for 12,000 fighters, including light and medium weapons, anti-tank launchers, tactical missiles, millions of rounds of ammunition, and tons of explosives. This effort aims to form a unified force to defend our Palestinian brothers."

Al-Askari added, "Let us start with the disruption of the land route leading to the Zionist entity."

Since the start of the Israeli aggression in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) has regularly attacked the US interests in Iraq and Syria and, recently, the Israeli sites in Palestine.

IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa. It is a prominent part of the "Axis of Resistance," including Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansarallah, and other Iran-backed factions.

IRI stated that its operations are to "expel the American occupation" and in support of "Palestinian brothers."

So far, more than 195 attacks have targeted the US bases.

The deadliest attack was in Jordan when Kataeb Hezbollah killed three American soldiers at a US base.

In a series of retaliation, the US military launched airstrikes on sites related to Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, killing members of Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq and commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Syria.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of about 33,000 Palestinians, predominantly children and women.

The Israeli aggression has also displaced approximately 1.5 million people, leading to the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and even UN facilities.

The United Nations reports that the Gaza Strip is currently experiencing famine conditions, exacerbated by Tel Aviv's rejection of humanitarian aid through Rafah.

Tragically, dozens of children, including newborns in Gaza, have died of hunger so far.