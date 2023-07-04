Jenin Refugee Camp Under Siege: Escalating Violence Sparks Humanitarian Crisis, Thousands Flee

Shafaq News/ The Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank is experiencing one of the most violent military operations as the conflict escalates.

On Tuesday afternoon, the area witnessed a barrage of explosions, inflicting severe injuries on several Palestinians and prompting thousands to seek safety elsewhere.

Amidst the ongoing operations on Tuesday, the Israeli army reported the seizure of weapons and the destruction of tunnels beneath a mosque within the camp. Simultaneously, a separate run-over and shooting attack in Tel Aviv resulted in multiple injuries.

In response to the intensifying violence, the Council of the Arab States League held an extraordinary meeting of permanent delegates, urging the Security Council to implement international resolutions to halt the Israeli attacks.

The large-scale military offensive launched on Monday marks one of the most severe incidents in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades.

The streets of Jenin are in disarray, with shops sustaining damage during the clashes.

Israeli media has also reported the arrest of at least 120 suspected Palestinian activists during the military operation.

As the situation worsens, thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge in shelters and with their families outside the camp, fleeing the relentless violence.

Mayor Nidal al-Obaidi of Jenin estimates that around 4,000 Palestinians have left the camp, while the death toll of Palestinians over the past two days has reached ten.

Residents have been left without access to water and electricity supplies, heightening the already dire humanitarian conditions in the area. In solidarity, residents across the West Bank have participated in a general strike to protest the Israeli military operation.

Head of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, Brigadier General Daniel Hagari, explained that the Israeli operation responded to approximately 50 attacks from Jenin over the past year.

The situation remains highly volatile, with concerns mounting over further casualties and the potential for escalating regional tensions. International attention and efforts are urgently required to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis and find a path toward de-escalation and peace.