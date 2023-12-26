Japan: new sanctions on three senior Hamas members

Shafaq News/ The Japanese government, led by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, has announced that Tokyo would freeze assets and impose sanctions on payments and capital transactions for three senior Hamas members.

According to Hayashi, these measures are in response to their suspected involvement in the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and their potential role in financing terrorist activities.

Japan had previously imposed sanctions against nine individuals and a company with alleged ties to Hamas last October.

The move reflects Japan's effort to address security concerns while navigating diplomatic relationships with the United States, its primary ally, and maintaining ties with energy-supplying partners in the Middle East.

Notably, Japan condemned Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel, urged the immediate release of captives, and expressed concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian situation in the enclave.