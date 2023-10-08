Israeli rockets fired along southern Lebanese border

Shafaq News / Rockets were fired early Sunday morning from South Lebanon towards Israeli-held territory, with Israeli forces responding with artillery fire, Israeli radio and other media sources reported.

Residents of Kfar Shouba, a Lebanese village along the border, told L'Orient Today by phone that they could hear the sounds of shelling around them, and estimated several dozen Israeli shells had hit the area.

Explosions could be heard in the Shebaa Farms and nearby Talal Kafr Shouba areas of southern Lebanon, a security source confirmed to L'Orient Today.