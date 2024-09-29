Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader in Beirut, killing three

Shafaq News/ Israeli aircraft launched a precision airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sunday, targeting a Hezbollah leader.

According to the Israeli military, the operation is under investigation to work to confirm his fate.

Israeli Army Radio, quoting a military source, said the strike aimed to eliminate a key Hezbollah figure. “We are checking the outcome,” the source said.

RT agency reported that the strike killed three people and wounded another when it hit a building in the Ghobeiry area, part of the southern suburbs known to be a Hezbollah stronghold.

Separately, Syrian media reported loud explosions around Damascus, though no further details were immediately available.

The Israeli military often targets Hezbollah and Iranian positions in Lebanon and Syria, accusing the groups of plotting attacks on Israel.