Israeli Airstrike Targets Hamas Office in Beirut

2024-01-02T16:55:54+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday evening, an Israeli airstrike targeted a Hamas office in Al-Musharrafiya region in the southern suburb of Beirut, resulting in casualties.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA,) three individuals, including Hamas deputy office head Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, were killed, and around 11 people sustained injuries.

NNA said that the Israeli aircraft were reported flying over Beirut, the southern suburbs, and Khaldeh regions during the incident.

