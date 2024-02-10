. Israel targets a senior Hamas official in Lebanon

Shafaq News/An Israeli drone targeted a prominent Hamas official in Sida, southern Lebanon.

While the Israeli army announced the death of the official, other media outlets reported that the Palestinian official survived the assassination attempt.

The Israeli army radio stated that the targeted man "is a senior Hamas official in Lebanon."

On the other hand, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that an Israeli drone attack struck a vehicle in Jadra, north of Saida, resulting in the death of two people and the injury of others. A statement Hamas confirmed revealed that the incident "is a failed Israeli targeting of a senior member in Lebanon."

Al Mayadeen TV also indicated that "intensive Israeli aircraft flights hovering over the north of Saida."