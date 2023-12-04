Israel, Hezbollah trade fire for fourth day in a row

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces and Hezbollah traded fire across the borders on Monday for the fourth consecutive day and Israel said several if its soldiers were hurt, following the collapse of a truce between it and Hamas militants in Gaza.

On the early hours of Monday, Israeli artillery bombed the outskirts of the Khiyam village and the plain area of the middle sector, according to Lebanese media.

The Israeli military said on Sunday its soldiers were "lightly injured" when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a vehicle in the Beit Hillel area of northern Israel.

Israeli forces fired artillery in return, the military's statement read.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had targeted a number of Israeli positions with what it called "appropriate weapons".

Following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war on Oct. 7, Hezbollah mounted near-daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions at the frontier while Israel launched air and artillery strikes in south Lebanon. But the border was largely calm during a week-long truce in Gaza that collapsed on Friday.

It has been the worst fighting since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.