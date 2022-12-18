Iraqi security authorities close the doors of Baghdad's Green Zone
Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have reportedly ramped up security at the entrances of Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone since the early hours of Sunday morning, a security source reported.
Access to the heavily fortified area downtown of the Iraqi capital city was limited to the holders of high-level security clearances, the source told Shafaq News Agency.
The motives of this decision are not immediately clear, said the source.