Iraq, Siemens to develop power transmission sector

Shafaq News/ Ahmed Moussa, spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, announced, on Tuesday, that the Ministry has reached an agreement with German company Siemens to develop a strategic plan for enhancing the country's power transmission sector.

Moussa told Shafaq News Agency that the agreement includes the establishment of five new power stations in several governorates, including the capital, Baghdad. "These stations are expected to deliver a total capacity of 7,500 megawatts, with each station having a capacity of 1,500 megawatts."

"The initiative aims to improve the reliability of Iraq's power transmission network by enhancing connectivity and energy dispatch capabilities…The new 400 kV network and stations will connect different governorates, improve network quality, reduce transmission incidents, and ensure reliable power supply to distribution networks," Moussa explained.

"The agreement with Siemens includes specific financial allocations and contracts for the construction of the five stations are ready. These stations will be part of the Ministry's three-year plan, focusing on power transmission and grid enhancement."

On Monday, as part of a strategic agreement with Siemens, PM Al-Sudani inaugurated expansion projects for the Al-Haidariya and Al-Najaf gas-fired power plants.

The projects include combined cycle plants totaling 495 MW and a new 400 kV transformer station; This agreement is phased: the first phase covers plants in Najaf, Karbala, and Baghdad, while the second phase involves plants in Basra and Diyala, aiming for a combined capacity of 7,500 MW.