Iranian Defense Minister asserts commitment to national defense amidst regional tensions

Shafaq News / The Iranian Defense Minister, Amir Ashtiyani, declared that his country has no boundaries when it comes to defending its national interests and people. He emphasized Iran's respect for the sovereignty of nations, particularly its neighboring countries.

According to Iranian media, Ashtiyani stated, "We condemn terrorism worldwide; therefore, if any action is taken regarding the violation of our people's rights and terrorist acts against the people, we will undoubtedly respond."

He added, "We respect the sovereignty, interests, rights, laws, and territorial integrity of all countries, especially Iran's neighbors. However, we will not allow anyone to interfere within Iran's borders, and we will deal with it firmly. We are striving to enhance missile technology capabilities."

On Monday to Tuesday night, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) launched a fierce ballistic missile attack targeting civilian areas in Erbil, resulting in the casualties of 10 civilians. IRGCclaimed responsibility for the strikes, stating it was a response to the "crimes of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic," citing the recent killing of Guard leaders by Israeli fire targeting a major Mossad spy base in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which was destroyed by ballistic missiles.

The Federal Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, described the attack as a "clear act of aggression," confirming his government's determination to take "legal and diplomatic measures." He ordered the formation of an investigative committee, led by National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, comprising five individuals, to investigate the Iranian missile attack on Erbil.