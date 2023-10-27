Iran strikes US military base in Syria

Shafaq News / Iranian media reported on Friday an airstrike on a US military base in Syria in response to an attack on a "resistance" site.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, local and security sources confirmed that "the American military base in Al-Omar oil field (eastern Syria) was targeted with 10 missiles at 6:05 AM today, retaliating against the US terrorist attack on resistance forces' sites in Syria."

Significant human and financial losses were reported due to the presence of a large number of US forces at the targeted base. The American forces were caught off guard and bewildered by the strike, prompting them to send a message indicating, "We do not intend to engage and open a new front."

Earlier on Friday morning, the US Department of Defense announced its attack on "Iranian forces" positions in Syria.

