Internet, international communications cut off in Al-Suwayda, Syria

2025-02-15T12:40:34+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that internet and international communication services have been cut off in Al-Suwayda Governorate, southern Syria.

The official news agency attributed the disruption to damage inflicted on the main cable supplying the governorate in the Deir Ali area. Maysoun Al-Sharani, Director of the Al-Suwayda Communications Branch, stated, “Maintenance teams have been dispatched to the affected area to repair the damage and restore services as quickly as possible.”

