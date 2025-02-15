Internet, international communications cut off in Al-Suwayda, Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that internet and international communication services have been cut off in Al-Suwayda Governorate, southern Syria.

The official news agency attributed the disruption to damage inflicted on the main cable supplying the governorate in the Deir Ali area. Maysoun Al-Sharani, Director of the Al-Suwayda Communications Branch, stated, “Maintenance teams have been dispatched to the affected area to repair the damage and restore services as quickly as possible.”