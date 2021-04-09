Initial progress was made in JCPOA meeting, A Russian Official

Shafaq News/ by the end of the second round of negotiations of The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a Russian official said initial progress was made to solve the outstanding issues between Iran and the United States.

On Today’s meeting, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations Mikhail ULYANOV said on Twitter “The Joint Commission meeting in Vienna is over. The JCPOA participants took stock of the work done by experts over the last three days and noted with satisfaction the initial progress made. The Commission will reconvene next week in order to maintain the positive momentum."

Earlier this week, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator told state television, “The talks in Vienna were constructive.”

Officials from five world powers began a new effort Tuesday to try to bring the United States back into the foundering 2015 nuclear deal they signed with Iran.

The meeting in Vienna of envoys from Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran came as the U.S. was due to start its own indirect talks with Iran. It would be one of the first signs of tangible progress in efforts to return both nations to the accord, which restricted Iran’s nuclear program in return for relief from U.S. and international sanctions.