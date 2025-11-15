Industrial blasts injure 20+ in Argentina’s Ezeiza

Shafaq News – Buenos Aires

Explosions tore through an industrial zone in Ezeiza, south of Buenos Aires, injuring 22, local media reported on Saturday.

According to local outlets, five factories were hit, igniting fires that emitted thick smoke over the area.

The cause of the blasts remains unknown.

Fabian Garcia, civil defense director for Buenos Aires Province, said the fire is complex and may take considerable time to contain.

The Ezeiza industrial park, located about 50 km southwest of the capital, houses factories producing tyres, chemical materials and other goods, prompting concerns over toxic smoke.