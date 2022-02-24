Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IMF: Russia's invasion to Ukraine will affect the international economy

Category: World

Date: 2022-02-24T17:33:37+0000
IMF: Russia's invasion to Ukraine will affect the international economy

Shafaq News/ A senior official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday warned of the reverberations of the Russian invasion to Ukraine on the international economy.

The managing director of the IMF news, Kristalina Georgieva, tweeted earlier today, "I am deeply concerned about what is happening in Ukraine and, first and foremost, impact on innocent people."

"This adds significant economic risk for the region and the world," she said, "We are assessing the implications and stand ready to support our members as needed."

Russia invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the West's worst fears with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Ukrainian troops are this afternoon fighting Russian forces for control of the Chernobyl exclusion zone, 60 miles north of the capital Kiev, amid fears the battle could damage storage facilities holding nuclear waste sparking a fallout that could blanket Europe.

related

Russia recognises Ukraine separatist regions as independent states

Date: 2022-02-22 05:41:20
Russia recognises Ukraine separatist regions as independent states

NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

Date: 2022-01-31 19:33:47
NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

Russia responds in writing to US ahead of Blinken-Lavrov call on Ukraine crisis

Date: 2022-02-01 06:45:12
Russia responds in writing to US ahead of Blinken-Lavrov call on Ukraine crisis

Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

Date: 2022-02-24 05:33:35
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

To avoid Afghanistan's scenario, US devises a plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia Invades

Date: 2022-02-09 16:01:31
To avoid Afghanistan's scenario, US devises a plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia Invades

Biden says U.S. allies will respond to 'unjustified' attack by Russia on Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-24 06:52:10
Biden says U.S. allies will respond to 'unjustified' attack by Russia on Ukraine

Blinken: Russian invasion of Ukraine 'could begin at any time'

Date: 2022-02-11 19:58:28
Blinken: Russian invasion of Ukraine 'could begin at any time'

Biden: Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response

Date: 2022-02-13 19:56:05
Biden: Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response