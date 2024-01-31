Houthis announce targeting US commercial ship

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Houthis, aka Ansar Allah, declared the targeting of an American commercial vessel, affirming a direct hit.

A statement from the group indicated that "the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting an American commercial ship, the 'Cole', en route to the occupied ports of Palestine, using appropriate naval missiles that hit it directly."

The statement added, "This operation comes just hours after the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the American destroyer USS Gravely with several precise naval missiles in the Red Sea, resulting in a direct and accurate hit."