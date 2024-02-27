Hamas rejects Paris ceasefire proposal: a psychological warfare

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hamas dismissed Paris's draft proposal for a temporary ceasefire, deeming it a form of "psychological warfare."

The Palestinian movement asserted, "We will not give up on stopping the war permanently," underscoring their refusal to "entertain a temporary cessation of hostilities."

Earlier, a senior official close to the talks in Gaza revealed to Reuters that Hamas received a draft proposal from Gaza truce talks in Paris for a pause in military operations and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages.

Based on a statement provided to Reuters by the source, the draft proposal for the first stage of the deal would last 40 days and the prisoner-hostage exchange would be at an overall ratio of 10 to one.

According to Reuters, the proposed plan outlines a comprehensive approach to cease hostilities between both parties. Firstly, a complete halt to all military operations is advocated, fostering an environment conducive to de-escalation and peace. Simultaneously, a cessation of aerial reconnaissance operations over Gaza is proposed, allowing for an eight-hour daily window to promote a more stable situation in the region.

A key element of the proposal involves the release of Israeli hostages, encompassing women, children under 19 years old, individuals aged 50 years and above, and those with health concerns.

In exchange, a specified number of Palestinian prisoners, totaling approximately 400, would be released. The exchange ratio is established at 10 Palestinian prisoners for every hostage falling under the humanitarian category.

Additionally, the proposal calls for the gradual return of all displaced civilians to the northern Gaza Strip, except for men eligible for military service.

Following the initiation of this phased approach, Israel is expected to reposition its forces away from densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip, contributing to a more secure environment.

Regarding this possible agreement, US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Israel has agreed not to conduct military activities in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan. President Biden expressed optimism about an in-principle agreement for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas during the release of hostages.

In contrast, sources reportedly suggested to Reuters that Biden’s comments on halting the fighting were “premature” and there are “still big gaps that need to be bridged”.

On the other hand, senior Israeli officials reported by Yedioth Ahronoth said that they were “unaware of any basis for U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks.”

Ynet quoted the senior Israeli officials as saying that they do not understand “what the American president’s optimism is based on.”

The ongoing conflict, lasting over four months between the Israeli army and Hamas, has resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Approximately 2.2 million people in the Gaza Strip, the majority of its population, are on the brink of famine due to the protracted hostilities.