Gunfire incident targets US embassy in Beirut

Shafaq News / Lebanese media outlets reported late Wednesday night that an incident involving gunfire occurred at the premises of the United States Embassy in Beirut, with no reported casualties.

According to the news portal "Lebanon 24," a black PATHFINDER vehicle, with tinted windows and no license plates, passed by the embassy's main entrance in the district of Awkar on the evening of Wednesday and discharged gunfire.

"Lebanon 24" has revealed that the firearm used in the incident was an AK-47, and it resulted in damage to a military vehicle belonging to the US embassy.

In response to the incident, exceptional security measures were swiftly enacted in the vicinity of the embassy, and road access to the area was temporarily restricted.