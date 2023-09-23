Government denies commitment to provide 4 Billion IQD to Professional League clubs

Shafaq News / Iyad Baniyan, the Advisor to the Prime Minister for Youth and Sports Affairs, categorically denied on Saturday any government pledge to grant four billion Iraqi dinars to each club participating in the Professional League.

Baniyan clarified that there is no official government commitment to allocate four billion dinars to each Professional League club. Instead, there remains a standing grant of two billion dinars initiated during the tenure of the former Minister of Youth and Sports, Abdul Hussein Abtan.

He further explained, "Nevertheless, there is a strong desire and aspiration for an increase in this allocation, considering that governments in most countries supporting professional leagues provide substantial funding."

Baniyan highlighted that the inclusion of a four-billion-dinar allocation for these clubs in the national budget is currently non-existent. He expressed his personal support for the launch of the Professional League in the upcoming year rather than within the current year.