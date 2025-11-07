Funding shortfall may halt WFP food aid in eastern DRC

Shafaq News – Geneva

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned it could suspend food assistance to millions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by February 2025 due to a severe funding shortfall.

Cynthia Jones, WFP’s country director in the DRC, reported that only $150 million has been received this year, far short of the $350 million required to maintain operations.

Millions in eastern #DRC 🇨🇩 face rising hunger as conflict and displacement intensify.At @UNGeneva 📺, @CynthiaJONESWFP, @WFP Country Director a.i. in the country, warned that over 10 million people face crisis hunger, and funding gaps are forcing cuts to life-saving… pic.twitter.com/nfqWzowqrt — WFP DRC (@WFPDRC) November 7, 2025

More than 3.2 million people in eastern DRC face emergency levels of food insecurity as conflict and displacement escalate.

WFP, once reaching one million people monthly, has scaled back assistance to 600,000, Jones said, adding that it may run out of funds entirely by early next year if the trend continues.

Humanitarian operations across Africa have been severely affected by declining global aid, as US and European donors redirect funds toward domestic and defense priorities.

Conditions in eastern DRC continue to deteriorate amid clashes between Rwandan-backed M23 rebels and Congolese forces, with both sides accused of abuses, further restricting access to one of the world’s most unstable humanitarian zones.