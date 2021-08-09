French President to attend the Baghdad Conference by the end of August

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron announced today that he will attend the Baghdad Conference to be held in the Iraqi capital at the end of this month.

PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that the latter received today a phone call from President Macron, during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and the current regional situation and international developments.

The two parties reviewed the ongoing preparations for holding a regional conference that will be hosted by Iraq at the end of this month in cooperation with France.

Al-Kadhimi stressed that France is a real partner for Iraq, and that the two countries have a long history of constructive relations, "which we seek to develop in various fields."

For his part, the French President reiterated his full support for Iraq and the Prime Minister in the approach he is following.

Macron commended the balanced Iraqi diplomacy, led by Al-Kadhimi, and its contribution to consolidating the foundations of peace and stability, according to the statement.

A source in the Iraqi government revealed to Shafaq News Agency, last week, that Al-Kadhimi is working to hold a regional summit in Baghdad.